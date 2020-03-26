Metro arrests suspect who allegedly shot, killed man after fist fight in southeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested Seldon Harris, 36, for allegedly shooting and killing a man after a fist fight in the southeast Valley. The incident occurred on March 25 in the 6000 block of Allred Place.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 2:47 p.m. They found the victim in a black sedan suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Sunrise Hospital.

According to Metro homicide detectives, the victim and Harris got into a physical altercation over money owed. The victim reportedly got into his car and drove away when Harris brandished a handgun and fired into the vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim continued driving and came to a stop after colliding with a parked vehicle.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder./

The ID and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, contact Metro’s homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.