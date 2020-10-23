Metro arrests man who allegedly robbed person at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a California man for allegedly robbing someone at the M Resort. Metro Police said Donald Murray was a part of a trio of men who targeted the victim after the person won money at the M Resort.

According to Metro, surveillance video shows Murray and two other men following the winner once that person left the hotel/casino. They used a white Dodge Charger to follow the person and rob them before heading home.

After the robbery, the men got out of the Dodge Charger and drove off in a Mercedes GLS SUV.

Security at the M Resort requested Metro Police to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle. The men fled the scene. Murray ran through the resort before heading out to the valet area, and that is where he was caught.

Murray, who’s from California, was booked in Clark County Detention Center, where he is awaiting charges.