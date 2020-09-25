Metro arrests man allegedly involved with 2019 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested a person suspected of killing another man on May 30, 2019. George Kahaelua-Doctorello was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on an arrest warrant.

Police said Kahaelua-Doctorello killed Jeffrey Going, who suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage from the assault, the Clark County Coroner said. A person called 911 after finding Going unconscious and unresponsive at the Badlands Saloon bar located at 953 East Sahara Avenue.

Going was taken to the hospital where he eventually came to, but he wasn’t able to remember anything from the night he was taken to the hospital. On June 6, 2019 the arrest report said Going suffered a seizure while eating. He choked on his food and had to be intubated. He coded and died, the report said.

Officers went back to the Badlands Saloon and reviewed surveillance video, and that is when they saw Going either being hit or thrown hard to the ground on May 30, 2019.

One of the men was recognized by Badlands staff as Robert Gibson. It turns out Gibson was at the bar with Kahaelua-Doctorello , who goes by Keoki, that night, the report said.

Metro Police learned Kahaelua-Doctorello punched Going because Going “had come up on him.” Gibson said Kahaelua-Doctorello told him his first encounter with Going was when they were outside, and Going was allegedly trying to touch him as he asked for a cigarette.

Gibson said Kahaelua-Doctorello ran into the bar and said, “we have to go; I hit this guy.”

According to the report, Kahaelua-Doctorello told Gibson, Going ‘got handsy.’

However, detectives said surveillance video appears to show Going was just drunk and stumbling all over the place, touching individuals on the street in a non-violent way.