Metro arrests man accused of stabbing man to death at pool party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police has identified and arrested the man accused of stabbing another man to death last month. It happened on July 22 at approximately 10:49 p.m.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to a home located in the 4800 block of West Richmar Avenue near S. Decatur and W. Silverado Ranch boulevards to investigate a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found around 100 people at a house pool party.

The victim, identified as Eric Tia, was located in the backyard suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

According to Metro Police, the people at the home were hosting a two-day pool party when a fight broke out. A witness said, everyone thought it was a regular fight, but once he separated Tia and the suspect, identified as Maurice Lopez, the witness could see that Tia was bloodied, and Lopez was seen holding a knife.

Lopez fled the scene before police arrived, the declaration of arrest report said. Metro Police said the witness ID’d Lopez in a police lineup, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.