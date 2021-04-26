Metro arrests man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have arrested the man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the west valley Friday night. Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed he was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

The Clark County Coroner earlier identified the victim as Kathy Irene Blanco, 30.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Westcliff and Buffalo. When officers arrived, they found Blanco suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say Blanco was meeting the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, to exchange property. He then allegedly produced a knife and stabbed her.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.