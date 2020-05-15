Metro arrests man accused of murder in drainage canal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a transient man and leaving him in a drainage canal in Las Vegas, was arrested Wednesday.

According to Metro Police, 42-year-old Christopher Murphy has been named as the suspect in the May 5 homicide.

Metro Police said at approximately 10:16 a.m. officers received a call to check out a situation that involved an unresponsive man lying in the drainage canal near the 3900 block of Cambridge. Arriving officers and medical personnel located the unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD homicide detectives said the man was a transient who was known to sleep in the area. Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified Murphy as the suspect and arrested him near the drainage canal. Murphy was booked in the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.