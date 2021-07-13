Metro arrests man accused of beating girlfriend to death at motel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death at a motel on July 12. The incident occurred around 8:16 a.m. near Dean Martin and Tropicana in the central valley.

Justin Medof, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder. Police say he was rendering first aid when he was detained.

The victim sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on scene.

During their investigation, homicide detectives learned Medof and the woman were dating and had argued earlier that night before returning to the motel. They say it appears the couple struggled in the room and that the victim had died a few hours before officers responded.

The Clark County Coroner will release the victim’s name, as well as cause and manner of death, at a later time.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.