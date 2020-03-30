Metro arrests 1, searching for another after vehicle flees attempted stop, crashes

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a suspect and are searching for another after a vehicle fled an attempted stop and eventually crashed. The crash occurred at US 95 and Decatur.

Authorities received a call about a reckless driver around 2:11 p.m. Monday afternoon. They located the vehicle, but the vehicle fled during an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, they were notified of a crash involving the reckless driver and were later told the vehicle was in the parking lot of Western High School.

Police took one suspect into custody at the school are still searching for the other.

