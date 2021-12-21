Metro area unemployment drops to 6.3%; North Las Vegas worst in state at 7.6%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unemployment rate for metropolitan Las Vegas dropped to 6.3% in November, down from 6.6% in October, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

DETR reported on Friday that Nevada’s unemployment rate fell to 6.8% in November, down from 7.2% on October.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits totaled 10,087, a big increase after initial claims fell for the previous month. Claims were up 54.3% in November compared to October, when 6,538 initial claims were filed.

“Due to the considerable labor market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that lies ahead, it is hard to be sure if our typical seasonal trends will hold true in the winter months,” according to DETR.

“Currently, initial claim totals are at the same level as pre-pandemic levels but, continued claim levels remain roughly 13,000 higher,” DETR said.

The monthly breakdown for individual cities shows across-the-board improvements.

North Las Vegas continues to report the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.6%.

North Las Vegas: 7.6% (down from 7.8%)

Las Vegas: 6.4% (down from 6.6%)

Henderson: 5.0% (down from 5.4%)

Boulder City: 4.5% (down from 5.4%)

The drop in Boulder City’s numbers were the most dramatic in the state.

Las Vegas metropolitan area statistics. (Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)

For the Las Vegas metro area, which combines all the cities in the valley, DETR reports a decrease of 3,339 people who are unemployed, for a total of 70,583.

The labor force in Las Vegas is currently 1,125,285 people, which is 1,899 less people than October 2021, and is up 26,575 people since November 2020, according to DETR.