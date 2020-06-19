Metro and community stakeholders work together to ensure peaceful protests

Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say they have been working with community stakeholders and are updating their protocols on how they handle protests across the valley. These changes come after the multitude of protests in the past few weeks relating to social causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

Metro’s protocols will now include the following:

LVMPD will attempt to communicate with legal observers prior to protests to establish a designated liaison. Requested information regarding arrests and police action will be communicated with the liaison when possible to reduce potential conflict.

If a protest becomes violent or illegal activity occurs and a dispersal order is given, officers will attempt to give the dispersal order from multiple directions to ensure it is easier for protestors to hear the order.

If a dispersal order is given, officers will communicate a clear path for protestors to leave the area to avoid confusion and conflict.

Metro Police also say these changes are to ensure the community can “continue to exercise its First Amendment Rights in a safe and effective manner.”