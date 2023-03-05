LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-month-old girl, one of two people injured in a hit-and-run crash in the east valley on Feb. 18, has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.

The child and another girl, 9, were injured when the driver of a 2004 Nissan pickup crossed into the oncoming lane on Spanish Drive, north of Stewart Avenue, at about 11:20 p.m. and hit a block wall just north of Spanish View Lane, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the pickup, a man, 28, not identified by police, then left the area, bringing his two injured passengers to another location where they were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said. The driver then fled, also leaving the pickup behind, police said.

The driver of a pickup hit a wall on Spanish Drive, just north of Spanish View Lane on Feb. 18, police said.

Police are still hunting for the driver.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Metro’s collision investigation

section, 702-828-3786, or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofNV.com online.