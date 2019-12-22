Metro: 1 dead after fatal crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC says a fatal crash has closed the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Peak Drive in the northwest valley. According to Metro, two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday, between Cheyenne and Smoke Ranch.
A driver of an SUV was traveling northbound when it hit a sedan that was pulling out from a private driveway. The driver of the SUV, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, died at UMC.
Lanes between Trinity Park Avenue and Peak Drive are closed. Metro is asking the public to avoid the area while they clear the scene.