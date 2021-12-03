Meth, weapons charges bring 3-year prison sentence for Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 34-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Eddie Joe Perez had more than eight grams of methamphetamine along with a scale with meth residue when law enforcement did a compliance check at a hotel in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 11, 2020, according to court records.

A loaded 9mm handgun was also found. Perez is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions in Nevada and Hawaii.

Perez pleaded guilty in July, 2021, to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Perez to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Nevada Department of Public Safety Division of Parole and Probation, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig prosecuted the case.