LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.

According to Christina Chitwood in White Hills, Ariz. the fireball appeared to be exploding in the sky at 6:53 p.m. She was able to record the flash on a security camera.

Chitwood told 8 News Now the sound of what she described as the sonic boom was three times louder than recent thunder during the monsoon.

