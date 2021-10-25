Metallica, Billy Joel to perform at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Allegiant Stadium has announced two iconic names in music history will perform at the stadium on the same weekend in Feb. 2022.

The rock band Metallica will perform on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 and will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. On the following day, Saturday, Feb. 26, entertainer Billy Joel will perform.

Billy Joel performance. (Courtesy: The Publicity Lab)

Raiders presales begin Thursday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. for Billy Joel and 10 a.m. for Metallica. Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Allegiant Stadium customers will have access to presales beginning at 11 a.m. for Billy Joel and 12 p.m. for Metallica that same day.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.