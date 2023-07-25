LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County school police this year want to crack down on the large number of guns seized on campuses, but metal detectors may not be part of that initiative.

In May, the Clark County School District announced its intention to roll out metal detectors at some high schools as part of a pilot program. But the closer CCSD gets to the first day of classes, the less likely metal detectors will be a reality on August 7.

“We’ve had many vendors that have expressed interest in having us and the school district field test that technology, so that’s currently ongoing. No decision has been made yet,” Lt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department said.

Currently, each comprehensive high school has two officers assigned to it.

Lt. Zink said there are plans to introduce a team of officers to patrol the district’s 61 middle schools, sometime later in the 2023/2024 school year. This is on top of other initiatives.

“We’re going to increase the amount of random sniffs that our canine officers do on campuses, as well as expanding the random wanding program that CCSD facilitates through administrators on their campuses,” Zink said.

8 News Now obtained data showing CCSDPD confiscated 60 guns during the 2021/2022 school year and at least five were loaded. Moreover, police seized 49 guns this last school year and 10 were loaded.

Here are some of the guns confiscated in the 2022/2023 school year: a 9mm handgun with 35 rounds and an extended capacity magazine; a ghost gun with 30 rounds of ammo and an extended magazine.

“As far as ghost guns, there are various different ways you can get those. They’re very illegal to have because they don’t have the serial numbers on them,” Zink said. “Then again, a lot of these firearms are stolen.”

Zink said parents need to be the first line of defense in keeping guns out of the classroom. They should check their children’s backpacks before they leave for school and have an open dialogue on the consequences of carrying a firearm in school.

CCSDPD is also increasing the number of social workers it has on its staff to nine. They will respond with officers to any student-related calls.