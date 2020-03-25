Mesquite reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Mesquite announced it now has its first case of COVID-19. The Southern Nevada Health District provided the information to the city earlier in the day.

Mayor Al Litman made the announcement to the public through a Facebook post. You can watch the full video below:

Mayor Litman said they have not received any identifying information about the patient. They just know it is a confirmed case. Mesquite officials also say they do not know where the patient is, or even if the patient is in the city limits.

“The only information we were provided by SNHD was that a confirmed positive test result has been obtained on a person that listed an address in Mesquite as their home,” said Jayson Andrus, Mesquite’s Emergency Operations Manager.

The City of Mesquite says they will continue to post confirmed cases in Mesquite on health.mesquitenv.gov.