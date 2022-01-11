Mesquite receives supply of at-home COVID tests, available to residents at drive-thru site

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Mesquite received an allocation of at-home BinaxNOW COVID-19 test kits from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and will be handing them out to residents starting this week.

Volunteers of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be assisting in a drive-thru distribution site at the south parking lot of Mesquite’s City Hall.

Residents are asked to use the entrance off Yucca Street. COVID test pick-ups will be available three days per week while they remain in supply.

The pickup hours are as follows:

Monday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday — 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The BinaxNOW at-home antigen test kits involve a nasal swab and results are given within 15 minutes, instructions for administering the test are included in the kit.