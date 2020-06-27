Mesquite Police arrest Arizona fugitive after responding to domestic violence call

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Mesquite Police arrested Arizona fugitive Cheyenne Clubfoot, 35, after responding to a domestic violence incident on June 24. It occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Sandhill Boulevard and I-15.

A witness told police they saw a male passenger punch the female driver of a vehicle.

The same vehicle was later seen passing police at a high rate of speed on I-15 southbound. According to police, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a dirt embankment.

Clubfoot fled the scene on foot, leading officers on a foot pursuit across northbound and southbound I-15, desert area and along the Virgin River. Nevada Highway Patrol and Metro officers assisted Mesquite Police in locating the suspect, who was found hiding in the bushes along the riverbank.

Authorities arrested Clubfoot on an outstanding Arizona felony warrant for aggravated assault, domestic battery and obstruction. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Mesquite Police thanked the witness, as well as Metro and NHP for their help.