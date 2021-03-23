Mesquite Police investigating March 20 shooting that left suspect wounded

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Mesquite Police are investigating a residential shooting that left a suspect wounded on March 20. Officials say a 911 call was made around 5:50 p.m. that a male adult was making threats and attempting to get inside the caller’s home.

Multiple gunshots were reported in the home as officers responded. When they arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing and transported to an area hospital.

The wounded man was identified as the suspect, Cody Rhodes. He is stable.

Police say the homeowner and another male were inside the home.

“This is a complex investigation involving a large amount of evidence and is still actively being investigated by the Mesquite Police Department,” a press release reads.

Rhodes faces the following charges:

1 felony count of home invasion

1 gross misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property

Police say more information will be released at a later time.