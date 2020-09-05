Mesquite Police: 3 arrested for weapons, drugs following traffic stop

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Mesquite Police arrested three people, including a convicted felon, for possessing firearms and drugs following a traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to the police department, an officer conducted a traffic stop Thursday around 9:40 p.m. As he approached the front window of the vehicle, he saw the driver and passenger attempt to hide two rifles.

The officer called for assistance and was then able to safely remove and arrest the three people from inside the vehicle. According to police, a records check showed the front passenger was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

While searching the vehicle, police also recovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia and crystal methamphetamine. All three suspects admitted to recently smoking the illegal drugs.

Both of the concealed rifles were fully loaded with an added round in the chamber, police say.

The following arrests were made by Mesquite Police:

Fernando Gonzalez, 41, of Amargosa Valley, NV: Arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Norman Locke, 48, of Amargosa Valley, NV: Arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Joan Swope, 43, of Milan, MI: Arrested for felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

All three were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.