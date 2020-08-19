Mesquite neighborhood lights up in blue to show police support

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — A neighborhood in Mesquite decided to come together and shine blue, showing support for their local police department.

In a Facebook post from Aug. 10, Mesquite Nevada Police said every house in one neighborhood changed their porch lights to blue.

“This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community and we are grateful for such amazing support,” Mesquite Police stated in the post.

“There aren’t enough words to explain what this picture means to us,” the department added.