Mesquite mayor takes on COVID-19 conspiracy theories

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite Mayor Al Litman has reported to his community about COVID-19 cases, social distancing and personal responsibility.

In this today’s message on YouTube, he also delves into conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19. While touting freedom of expression, he seems to delight in criticizing theories he seems to know very well. In particular, Litman calls out the theory that 5G networks are spreading the virus. He says he’ll have more to say next week about conspiracy theories.

Litman takes a slightly less serious look at how the pandemic has changed our lives, bringing viewers a rundown of the new vocabulary that came with the virus:

Social distancing

Physical distancing

Patient zero

Community spread

Super-spreader

Zoom

Mesquite’s COVID-19 cases have grown to 41, more than double the number reported on June 1.