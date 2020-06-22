Mesquite mayor brings message of unity, news on COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite Mayor Al Litman updates his community on COVID-19 and challenges that go beyond the pandemic.

In a YouTube video posted on Monday, Litman talks about the city’s 40 positive tests, and how important it is for people and businesses follow guidelines.

But the mayor’s primary message relates to mental health.

COVID-19, economic turmoil and racism are each playing a part in most people’s sense of well-being, Litman says. He reminds his community that the while the state provides few resources to assist with mental health, people in a town like Mesquite can do plenty to help each other.

Litman has been delivering community updates on YouTube throughout the COVID-19 crisis.