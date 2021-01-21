Mesquite man arrested for armed robbery thanks to tips submitted by public

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — One man is in custody following an armed robbery in Mesquite. The crime happened early in the morning of January 15.

Police responded to the US Market Conoco gas station at the corner of Mesquite Boulevard and Riverside Road in reference to an armed robbery. The clerk was able to call 911 after the suspect fled the store.

Following an investigation, police shared photos of the suspect on the Mesquite Police Department’s social media, asking for help from the public. Numerous tips were submitted within minutes, and officers were able to quickly identify the suspect.

Police located the suspect at about 2:45p.m. on January 15, about 12 hours after the crime.

19-year-old Jason Bolanos was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and is facing a felony charge for “robbery with a deadly weapon” and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.