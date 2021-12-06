Fuel theft ring shut down by Mesquite police

MESQUITE (KLAS) – Police in Mesquite arrested three men Monday, Nov. 29 they say were caught in the act of credit card fraud at a local gas station.

Police say the men were using stolen credit card information and a mobile credit card forgery lab to pump large quantities of gas into modified trucks.

One of the trucks the men were using to store and pump gas. (Photo: Mesquite Police Department)

Police arrested 41-year-old Dayner Martin Fuentes, 41-year-old Silvio Ramos Fernandez, and 30-year-old Danilo Valdes Berbes on multiple felony charges including conspiracy to commit burglary. All three men are from Las Vegas.

It was an observant gas station employee who noticed the same three men fueling the same trucks with large amounts of gas. The employee called police and officers arrived and caught the men at the gas station.

Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley said, “Because of an observant gas station employee, three more felons are out of Mesquite and not victimizing hard-working people and businesses. This incident showcases the incredible cooperation we have with the public and the dedication and considerable effort our officers and detectives put into protecting our great city.”

All three men were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.