Mesquite COVID-19 cases grow with 3 new positive tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reported to Mesquite officials that there are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Mesquite Mayor Al Litman informed the public in a video posted at https://health.mesquitenv.gov/ earlier today.

SNHD collects data from all of Clark County, and Mesquite’s cases are included in those totals.

Mesquite’s website is now featuring a dashboard to help residents follow updates. Find it below the mayor’s video here: health.mesquitenv.gov/home

Mesquite reported its first case on March 25, and its last update came on April 3, when the third positive test was confirmed.