Mertro needs public’s help finding man who allegedly defrauded senior couple

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are issuing a warning while asking for the public’s help. Officers are trying to catch a man accused of defrauding a senior couple last month.

According to Metro, on Nov. 4, patrol officers were called to the 6100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue to investigate a call involving fraudulent activity. While at the location, officers learned that two elderly victims contacted a man who said he would repair their home in exchange for money, but he never delivered on the deal.

Metro Police said the victims agreed to the home maintenance services the man offered, so they went to the bank with him to withdraw funds from their bank account. The suspect needed more money, so the elderly couple went to two retail stores where he picked out items and had the couple pay for them with their bank cards.

Detectives from Metro’s Special Victim’s Unit believe that there may be additional victims of the suspect, so they’re asking that they come forward.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30’s, with a heavy build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark striped polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD’s Special Victims Section at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.