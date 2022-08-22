LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Videos of a vehicle set ablaze at Allegiant Stadium Saturday evening made the rounds, following The Weekend’s concert.

The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) received a call around 10:45 regarding a fire in the parking lot of the stadium. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a trailer fully engulfed in flames. CCFD officials say crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

According to CCFD officials, the fire started when a cardboard box was placed too close to a generator that was providing power to a merchandise trailer. The box caught fire and spread to the generator, which then caused the trailer to catch fire.

No injuries were reported, nor was there any additional damage to adjacent property.