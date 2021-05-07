Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart extends hours to meet high demand for tickets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Demand for tickets is so high since Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart opened in February, it is extending hours.

Billed as “America’s Most Exceptional Grocery Store,” Omega Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Extended hours will allow more visitors while keeping COVID-19 capacity restrictions in place.

Related Content Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart opens at AREA15

Omega Mart is “by far your most memorable trip to the market,” according to a news release announcing the extended hours. “Combining mind-blowing interactive art elements with an in-depth narrative, the exhibit features four vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds which is brought to life by over 325 creatives.”

Omega Mart is at AREA15 at 3215 S. Rancho Drive #100, between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue.

Musical and visual artists including Beach House, Brian Eno, Amon Tobin, Shrine and Android Jones are among the collaborators working to create the art installation.

Tickets for the installation are currently available online at www.omegamart.com.