LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doughnut lovers listen up! The Las Vegas Golden Knights have their first home game of the season against the San Jose Sharks Friday night, Oct. 4, inside the Shark Tank. If the Knights win, you can get a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who mentions “Fish Food” on Saturday if there is a Friday night win.

The Knights won against the Sharks Sunday night with a 5-1 win in a penalty-filled game.