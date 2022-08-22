LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An interactive mental health awareness workshop focused on children is set to take place Monday evening.

Mental health professionals will be there to provide some tools for parents and teens and to help open the dialogue about mental health challenges.

Friendship Circle will meet at the West Charleston Library at 6:30 p.m.

“There are many of our children, our family, and our community members that are hurting and that need support and I want to be able to get the tools needed, critically needed, to help and provide support to those that need it,” said Rabbi Levi Harlig, Friendship Circle.

The workshop is free and open to teens, parents, and professionals.

Nevada recently launched a new 988 suicide hotline to help people in mental crisis.