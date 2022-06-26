LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Friday’s supreme court decision to overturn roe v wade could have an effect on mental health.

Mental health specialist Andrea Hitchcock says the decision to overturn roe v. Wade could have dire consequences for women. Especially for those who have been assaulted in states where abortions have been banned. “They should have resources out there if they’re feeling they have no outlet,” says Hitchcock.



The foundation for recovery, located at 4800 Alpine Place, offers help, resources, and a place for people to get the information they need if they are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Hitchcock says there’s also The Center, located on Maryland Parkway, which teaches people about safe sex and offers great resources.