LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As students start checking school supplies off their shopping lists, parents around the Las Vegas valley are checking in on their kids’ mental health.

Doctors say back-to-school season can take its toll on young people. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say the COVID-19 pandemic hurt children’s mental health. Kali Fox Miller, president of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association, says the best preparation for a good school year starts with a good night’s sleep.

“A week or two before school starts, make sure they are in bed by normal bedtime,” said Fox Miller. “Getting them up early so they can be back in the habit of getting ready for school.”

Other tips from Fox Miller include checking in with each other. If a student is attending a new school, it could be a good idea to visit the campus before the school year begins. Starting the year in a familiar place or even knowing just one person can relieve a lot of stress for students.

The CDC also recommends a mental health evaluation. Dr. Caroline Banfro, interim chief of pediatrics for Southwest Medical, recommends a health maintenance visit, which assesses physical health and screens for mental health illnesses through a questionnaire. Additionally, a “well visit” can allow patients can get up to date on their shots.

Banfro said some students are headed back to campus for the first time since the pandemic.

“We have work them into that transition back into the school,” said Banfro. “Make sure they are connected to adults, their colleagues, parents.”

CDC data says suicide is the leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 24. Experts say awareness is key and recommend living healthily through better food, activity, and sleep.