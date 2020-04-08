Mental health help available for those suffering during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has added another layer of stress for many. If you struggle with mental illness and suicidal thoughts, the challenge is even greater. But there is help available.

From job loss to being isolated, the types of calls to suicide hotlines have changed. 8 News Now spoke with Crisis Support Center of Nevada who say 20% of its phone calls are COVID-19 related. The hotline receives about 1,500 calls a week and 6,000 a month.

There is a lot of uncertainty about how the virus will affect lives in the near future. Experts are sharing warning signs.

If a person expresses feelings of hopelessness, being a burden to others or if there are changes in behavior like anger or irritability, that could be a sign something is wrong.

Also, while people are practicing social distancing and are away from friends and family, experts say there could be warning signs on people’s social media posts.

“A lot of what we do is listen to what they have to say to us. When they talk we listen with empathy, let them know what they are feeling is perfectly legitimate and they are not the only ones in the world. We help them to deescalate from that crisis stage they are mentally in,” said Rachelle L. Pellissier, executive director of Crisis Support Center of Nevada.

Here is a contact information if you need it or someone you know might need it:

Call: 1-800-273-TALK

Text: Text the work “listen” to 839863