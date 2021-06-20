Mental health facility for teens opens in SW valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Throughout the pandemic, there has been a spotlight on mental health and the importance of seeking help if you need it.

The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that in 2020, mental health-related hospital visits increased 31% for all teens ages 12-17.

Now, a new teen treatment facility is hoping to change that statistic.

The CDC says throughout the pandemic, hospital visits for suicide attempts began to increase, especially for girls 12-17, going up nearly 51%.

Now Bright Way Behavioral Health is offering a wide range of therapies, to help our teens locally.

The mental health facility is now open in the southwest valley, near Buffalo Drive and Robindale Road.

Teens ages 13-18 live at the co-ed residence, typically staying for three to six months.

These teens are offered specialized, intensive treatment for serious mental health or substance abuse disorders.

This includes traditional, evidence-based therapies, and experimental, such as music therapy, hypnotherapy and yoga.

Bright Way says Clark County had one of the highest increases in suicide attempts since the pandemic.

“It’s important to have the conversations to normalize the topic of mental health,” said Emily Painter with Bright Way Behavioral Health. “Mental health has been around for years, and we haven’t talked about it where it was like ‘keep it quiet, keep it in the closet’. We need to bring it to surface to provide the assistance to teens in need.”

Painter, program director at Bright Way, says there are some signs to watch out for that may indicate your teen needs professional help. This includes self-harm, isolation, being withdrawn from friends and family and talking about mental health or suicide.

Bright Way currently has patient availability. There is an intake assessment, which consists of many questions to develop the best level of care.