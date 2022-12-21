LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah will take place at various locations in the Las Vegas valley.

There will be a menorah lighting at the Clark County Government Center at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, which will include a performance by the Dancing Dreidels.

There is also an event, hosted by Jewish Nevada, at Downtown Summerlin which includes a menorah lighting, entertainment, and activities for the whole family. There will be a photo booth, jelly donuts, hot cocoa, and even ice skating at the Rock Rink.

Hanukkah began on Dec. 18 and runs through the evening of Dec. 26. Traditionally, it’s a time for giving and receiving, and gifts are often given on each of the eight nights.

Children’s activities start at 4 p.m. with the menorah lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. It takes place at Downtown Summerlin on Park Centre Drive between H&M and Mora Creamery.