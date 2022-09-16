LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men on an off-road adventure were brought in safely after their RZR four-wheeler broke down on the Arizona Strip, south of Mesquite in a rugged area.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel were alerted after a 27-year-old man walked to get cellphone service after the four-wheeler broke down near Lime Kiln, about 25 miles south of Mesquite and just north of Grand Canyon National Park.

The man had walked out, leaving a 54-year-old man with the vehicle. The older man couldn’t walk, according to an MCSO report.

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

The two men had left on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and stayed with the vehicle overnight before the younger man walked out on Wednesday. He called a friend who relayed the information to authorities.

An MCSO deputy located the man who called for help, but the rugged roads prevented them from getting to the older man. A search and rescue team brought the man out to safety.

The men had water and food, but their cellphone “had died sometime after calling for help,” according to the sheriff’s department.

“Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to plan for the unexpected and bring plenty of supplies with them when recreating in the rugged, remote wilderness areas of Mohave County,” according to a news release.