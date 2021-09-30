Men kidnap, stab victim who thought he was meeting woman from dating app for pizza

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who thought he was meeting a woman whom he had met on a dating app ended up getting attacked, severely beaten and left for dead, police said.

Police said the victim had been talking to a woman on an app called Chispa for four days before the incident on Sept. 4. The victim told police he thought he was meeting the woman for pizza at a house near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue, but when he entered the house, a man confronted him with a gun and another man helped in attacking him, police said.

The two men, later identified as Joaquin Carrasco, 42, and Andres Cruz, 22, then bound the victim with duct tape and demanded money. They took the victim’s wallet and used his card at several ATMs, police said.

The men returned to the house and threatened his life, police said. The men put the victim in the back of a truck and drove him to a secluded area where one of the men stabbed him twice. The men then left the victim, police said. The location was not released.

The victim was able to escape and call for help. He was taken to University Medical Center with duct tape still on his hands, police said.

Police were able to find Carrasco and Cruz through surveillance videos, they said. As part of the investigation, the victim was able to provide police information about the house.

When police arrived, they noticed a car in the driveway matching the description from the surveillance videos, they said. A surveillance team also saw a woman matching the description of the woman with whom the victim had met online.

Police said they first arrested Cruz, who during a jail phone call, told a person in Spanish to “tell the cousin to split.” Police later learned Cruz was speaking about his cousin, Carrasco.

Carrasco and Cruz were both booked on a long list of charges, including attempted murder and extortion. Both men were being held on $100,000 bail. Police did not release their booking photos.

Two weeks ago, the I-Team reported on the rise in criminals using dating apps to lure victims.

Many of these incidents are going unreported, police said, and Metro does not have a definitive number of how often they are happening. The best advice police give is to meet a date in public and never isolate yourself until you really know how that potential partner is.