LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tip from the public led to three men being convicted of several wildlife crimes after using a drone to harass a trophy-sized mule deer buck in an effort to drive it off private lands so they could kill it.

Bailey Thompson, 23, of Las Vegas, and James Ebert, 51, and his son, Justin Ebert, 22, who are both from Caliente, spotted the animal in an area where it was illegal to kill it so they used a drone to chase the animal from that property onto public land, but Thompson, who shot and killed the animal, did not have a tag for the property where the buck was killed.

“I’m not quite sure what these men were thinking,” said Captain Jake Kreamer, Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden. “They went to the trouble of illegally using a drone to chase this animal off private land only to shoot it in the wrong unit. All their efforts only compounded their trouble.”

Thompson was convicted of unlawful killing of a big game animal, unlawful possession of a big game animal, and conspiracy. The Eberts were convicted of unlawful possession of a big game animal and conspiracy. All three will split a $15,000 penalty and will have their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges suspended for five years. They will also be entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact keeping them from hunting in more than 45 states.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” said Kreamer. “These men saw a buck they wanted and decided the rules didn’t pertain to them. They knew using the drone to push the animal was illegal. They just thought they wouldn’t get caught and now they’re stuck with some pretty steep fines and penalties.”