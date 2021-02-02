Men arrested in Las Vegas for alleged connection to storming the Capitol have hearing before judge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men arrested in Las Vegas in connection to the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C. went in front of a judge for the first time Monday. Nathaniel DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin face multiple federal charges in connection to the storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both appeared virtually in federal court for their initial appearances. No cameras are allowed in federal court, but 8 News Now listened in to the proceedings.

Court documents obtained by 8 News Now reveal the FBI arrested Nathaniel DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin last week at DeGrave’s apartment. Both are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

DeGrave, who investigators say lives in Las Vegas, is seen in photos within the court documents wearing full tactical gear, including a face mask. He is also seen in surveillance video from inside the Capitol building.

Sandlin, who authorities say is from Tennessee, went viral for a video showing him apparently smoking marijuana inside the Capitol. Screenshots from that video are included in the court documents obtained by 8 News Now.

In court Monday, prosecutors called the defendants’ actions “extremely troubling,” adding that the evidence against them is “overwhelming.”

Prosecutors claim that the evidence also shows both DeGrave and Sandlin playing a role in an alleged “shoving match” with Capitol Police. Prosecutors say social media posts, which they show “pre-meditation” ahead of the storming of the Capitol.

Drew Schroeder went to the federal courthouse Monday to listen to the initial appearances. Schroeder tells 8 News Now that he is DeGrave’s former business partner. He says they ran a “pick up artist” company together, but they went their separate ways in summer 2019. He describes DeGrave as “unhinged.”

“Just being around him as a person, all of these little red flags,” Schroeder said. “He’s gotten away with so much, as you can tell by the ego on his social media accounts. He’s always been like that.”

Schroeder says he wants those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I think it was so wrong for people to be storming the Capitol, and the more people that they catch and that they bring to justice, the better.”

DeGrave and Sandlin are represented by different lawyers, as their cases are separate. Their lawyers wanted them both to be on house arrest, claiming that they are not dangerous. But United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts decided they are both flight risks and present a risk to obstruct justice.

Both will remain detained.

A preliminary hearing for DeGrave has been set for Tuesday, February 16. Both DeGrave and Sandlin will eventually need to be transported to Washington, D.C. to face their charges in the courts there.