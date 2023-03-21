LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men were arrested after a witness reported seeing a person swinging a cat at another person behind an apartment until it died, police documents say.

On March 14 at 6:15 a.m., an officer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department located John Vincent Hearne just west of the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Denning Street in east Las Vegas. A records check indicated that Hearn had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance with the Las Vegas Justice Court, and he was arrested without incident, according to police documents.

Another officer found the dead cat south of Tropicana Avenue and Denning Street. While investigating, a man matching the witness’s description of the suspect began approaching him, the document said. The officer detained the man, who, police say, identified himself as Antonio Oliver.

According to documents, Oliver said he had seen the cat walking around but did not personally know the cat. Police said Oliver denied hurting the cat and suggested a vehicle might have hit and killed the cat.

The witness identified Oliver as the suspect who killed the cat, according to police. Oliver was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. Oliver and Hearne were taken to Clark County Detention Center and booked on charges related to the incident. Police did not release a photo of Hearne Tuesday.