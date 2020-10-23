Memorial tree dedicated to Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been nearly three months since Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd died of complications from COVID-19. On Friday, a special tree planting ceremony was held in his honor at the Police Memorial Park.

The park is dedicated to memorialize local police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Lloyd’s widow spoke on what an honor this dedication is during this difficult time.

“Along with all the other great names in this park that people see who has sacrificed their life, it’s so humbling, it’s very humbling for people just to always remember,” Minddie Lloyd said.

Lt. Lloyd was president of the Injured Police Officers Fund.

On Thursday, members met for the first time without Lloyd as their leader. The meeting focused on how the organization plans to move forward.

The Injured Police Officers Fund is now focusing on COVID-19 prevention.