Memorial train ride to honor Las Vegas police officer Briar Huff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special train ride event is being held in memory of a Metro police who died last year.

Officer Briar Huff passed away on December 25, 2021 while on vacation in Mexico with her family.

Before being hired as a Las Vegas Metro police officer, Huff was a Boulder City Marshal.

She came from a family of law enforcement, she was the wife of BCPD Officer Todd Huff and the sister to Metro Officer Dustin Osborne.

On Friday, February 11, the Friends of Boulder City Police Department will honor her by hosting a fundraising event called the Briar Huff Memorial Train Ride.

(Credit: Friends of Boulder City Police Department)

Briar Huff Memorial Train Ride event

Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m and 7 p.m.

600 Yucca St. in Boulder City

Ticket price: $25 ($20 donation, $5 handling fee)

Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. For more information on the memorial train ride call (702) 580-6074.