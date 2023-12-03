LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has announced the memorial services for the two fallen NSP troopers who died in a hit-and-run Thursday.

NSP Trooper Alberto Felix’s service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.

Memorial service for NSP Trooper Alberto Felix (Courtesy Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

NSP Sergeant Michael Abbate’s service is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.

Memorial service for NSP Sergeant Michael Abbate (Courtesy of Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

Both memorial services are open for the community to attend. The services will also be available to live stream on NSP’s YouTube channel.

Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to sergeant earlier this month.

Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Before his service with the Highway Patrol, Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

The two were described as dedicating their careers to serving Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride, according to NSP.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the two troopers were investigating a potential impaired driver who may have been asleep at the wheel on the side of the freeway on northbound I-15 at the D Street offramp around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

While the troopers were investigating, a second driver hit and killed them.

The troopers were thrown into the air and landed on the road below I-15. Sources said the suspected driver, identified as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams, who was later taken into custody, smelled of alcohol.

The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium to pay tribute to the “bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication,” of Nevada State troopers.

Police said the community is already reaching out to help. One way to offer support is through the Injured Police Officer’s Fund, which helps reduce the financial burden on police officers and their families after they are injured or killed in the line of duty. Those who want to donate to the fund can do so at this link.