Memorial service for Nathan Valencia honors UNLV student who died after charity boxing event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nathan Valencia was honored Sunday evening at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The 20-year-old UNLV student, died in November after fighting in a charity boxing match.

Valencia collapsed after the match and was immediately taken to the hospital. Four days later, he died.

“With it being almost a month since he’s been gone, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Valencia’s frat brother, Nikko Escobar.

Family and friends sat quietly inside the church listening to stories about Nathan. His peers said he had a way of making his friends feel more like family.

“His character, his charisma, his positive attitude and his smile that lit up every room will be missed,” said frat brother Benjamin Elharrar.

“It just means a lot to know that so many more people cared about him,” he added.

Valencia suffered severe brain injuries from the fight, an event hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity all meant to raise money for the Center Ring Boxing, a youth Boxing club.

“I was at the first fight and me and Nathan trained together,” said frat brother, Daniel Corona.

“It was messed up what happened and we didn’t think anything like this would go down. We just did it for charity,” Corona said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office classified Nathan’s death as a homicide and confirmed that his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has launched an investigation into the boxing event, but according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the circumstances surrounding his death are not considered criminal and no charges will be filed.

Valencia was a registered organ donor and now his organs will help at least eight people in need.