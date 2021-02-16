Memorial scholarship honors Las Vegas ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Brayden Smith

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A scholarship has been created in honor of Las Vegas resident and Jeopardy! winner Brayden Smith.

The five-time Jeopardy! champion passed away Feb. 5 of complications following surgery, the Smith family told 8 News Now. He was 24.

The Brayden Smith Memorial Fund, established by Brayden’s parents, is “dedicated to furthering the educational aspirations of southern Nevada students.”

The outpouring of love for Brayden is overwhelming. We can’t express how much your beautiful comments are comforting us during this painfully sad time. Thank you. ❤️ — Debbie Smith (@debbieinlv) February 13, 2021

Smith won nearly $116,000 during his five-day winning streak last year. He was one of the last contestants to appear on the popular quiz show alongside Alex Trebek, the legendary host who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“To be around Alex, who you know has been sort of a mainstay in my life. To finally be on stage with somebody that I’ve seen five nights a week, every week for over a decade was really a dream come true,” Brayden said in a Jan. 4 interview posted on the show’s Twitter account.

The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed. https://t.co/aFQRt6KzPc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 12, 2021

A Liberty High School alum and 2020 UNLV graduate, Brayden was described by his family as “a serious student who lived a lifelong dream by appearing as a contestant” on Jeopardy!

Brayden’s family says he was preparing to compete in the show’s Tournament of Champions at the time of his death.

The scholarship will support students who share Brayden’s passion for learning. According to the program’s website, distributions will include funds for scholarship awards, conference fees, seminar tuitions, research grants, school supplies, field trips, and more.

