Memorial remembers man who died after being pushed off Las Vegas bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who died after he was pushed off of a RTC bus is being memorialized with a plaque and tree.

Serge Fournier, 74, was pushed off the bus in March and fell to the ground, hitting his head. He died a few days later. The memorial plaque describes Fournier as a “compassionate man who believed in being kind to others.”

Cadesha Bishop, 25, the woman accused of pushing Fournier is facing charges of murder, abuse resulting in the death of an older or vulnerable person, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim over the age of 60.

Video from the RTC bus showed the incident as it happened.

The memorial is set up at the East Vegas Community Center. An anonymous woman paid for the memorial.