The names of eight law enforcement officers have been added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snow was falling Thursday in Carson City as officials gathered for a ceremony to remember Nevada law enforcement officers who have died since 2019.

The Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Relay Run wrapped up today with a ceremony at 1 p.m.

The names of eight officers have been added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in the courtyard surrounded by Nevada’s Capitol Building, the Supreme Court and the Legislature:

The relay involved law enforcement agencies from around the state, sharing the duty of running segments of the 487-mile route from Las Vegas to Carson City.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted a video Thursday with comments from Lt. Ryan Wiggins on what it means to serve on the Honor Guard. Wiggins was in the same academy class as Metro officer Igor Soldo, who was added to the memorial in 2015, the year after Soldo and officer Alyn Beck were shot to death in the line of duty.

Wiggins called the honor guard “the best team in the nation.”

