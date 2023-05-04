LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snow was falling Thursday in Carson City as officials gathered for a ceremony to remember Nevada law enforcement officers who have died since 2019.
The Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Relay Run wrapped up today with a ceremony at 1 p.m.
The names of eight officers have been added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in the courtyard surrounded by Nevada’s Capitol Building, the Supreme Court and the Legislature:
- Officer Philip Closi – LVMPD
- Sergeant Douglas King – LVMPD
- Senior Federal Air Marshal Shawn Hennessee – Homeland Security
- Officer Ed Contreras – LVMPD
- Officer Ray East – Walker River Paiute PD
- Special Deputy Marshal Joe Gomez – U.S. Marshals Service
- Detective Justin Terry – LVMPD
- Officer Truong Thai – LVMPD
The relay involved law enforcement agencies from around the state, sharing the duty of running segments of the 487-mile route from Las Vegas to Carson City.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted a video Thursday with comments from Lt. Ryan Wiggins on what it means to serve on the Honor Guard. Wiggins was in the same academy class as Metro officer Igor Soldo, who was added to the memorial in 2015, the year after Soldo and officer Alyn Beck were shot to death in the line of duty.
Wiggins called the honor guard “the best team in the nation.”
