Memorial planned for man behind 1 October crosses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the recent passing of Greg Zanis — the man who helped honor 1 October victims with handmade crosses last year — there is now a plan to honor him in Las Vegas. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center posted a message on their Facebook page, saying a memorial is expected to take place later this summer.

According to Zanis’ publicist, the memorial will be open to the public and is expected to take place in June or July.

Zanis was known for his charitable work through his organization called “Crosses for Losses,” through which he donated handmade crosses to areas impacted by mass shootings. He passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer.